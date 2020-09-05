  1. Home
Hina Khan is a happy soul as she flaunts her flawless skin while posing for some candid PHOTOS

Hina Khan never fails to impress us whenever she posts something on social media. Her latest pictures on Instagram prove the same.
Hina Khan is currently enjoying the best phase of her career and how! The actress who began her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now. In the midst of all this, she participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was declared the first runner up. Post that, there was no stopping Hina as she grabbed some interesting projects one after the other. Who can forget her stint as the popular vamp Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s reboot version!

Meanwhile, the actress is frequently active on social media and treats her fans with pictures from time to time. As we speak of this, Hina has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle. The actress wears a printed white spaghetti outfit with black hearts imprinted all over it. As usual, Hina leaves her hair open and her candid expressions steal the show! Moreover, she opts for minimal makeup and chooses a light pink lip shade.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the show Naagin 5. She played a short-lived role in the supernatural drama featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. The audience loved her character as Adi Naagin in the show. However, many of her fans were disappointed upon learning about her exit from Naagin. But Hina does have some more projects lined up as of now that is sure to cheer them up.  

