Hina Khan is a happy soul as she poses for stunning pictures by the beach; Take a look

Hina Khan never fails to impress the fans with her amazing social media pictures. Meanwhile, check out the latest one on her Instagram handle.

is among those celebs who love going on beach vacations. It was only a few weeks earlier that the actress jetted off to Maldives with her family members and beau Rocky Jaiswal. While we are yet to get over the stunning pictures that she shared from her exotic vacay, Hina has continued sharing posts on social media while keeping everyone updated with whatever is happening in her life. In the midst of all this, she has shared a new Instagram post.

It seems like the television star isn’t over Maldives yet as she has shared a few more pictures in which she can be seen posing by the beach side. The actress is seen wearing a black swimsuit teamed up with a green-coloured kaftan in the pictures. She also wears a pretty white hat and flaunts a pair of cool pink shades to match her entire outfit. Moreover, Hina’s beaming smile is sure to send the fans into a frenzy.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Hina Khan will be reportedly seen in a new web series soon. The actress earlier entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a Toofani Senior and won the hearts of the audience again with her stint in the show. Not only that but Hina also made a cameo appearance in the popular show Naagin 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. As of now, the diva’s fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce her next project soon.

Also Read: Hina Khan is a stunner as she slays a chic outfit in her latest PHOTOS; Check them out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×