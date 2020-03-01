Hina Khan has a reunion with former Kasautii Zindagii Kay co star Parth Samthaan & their PHOTO is unmissable

Hina Khan has recently shared a picture with her former Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan on Instagram. Check out the picture of their reunion.

’s name is currently taken among the most popular television stars and the reasons are quite obvious. It’s quite amazing to see how she has grown over the years in terms of her career graph which serves as an inspiration for many other aspiring actors in the industry. Right from being the innocent bahu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to being the cunning player in Bigg Boss, Hina Khan has done it all and surely deserves our appreciation.

The Hacked actress is frequently active on social media wherein she enjoys a massive fan following. In the midst of all this, Hina Khan has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is unmissable. This is because the actress is posing in the picture with someone very special who happens to be her former Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-actor Parth Samthaan. The two of them have this sweet get together at a recent birthday party held in the city.

Meanwhile, check out the picture of Hina Khan and Parth Samthaan below:

Talking about Parth, the handsome hunk is currently earning accolades for his stellar performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He portrays the male lead, Anurag Basu in the popular show produced by Ekta Kapoor. His on-screen chemistry with Erica Fernandes is yet another reason for the show’s popularity. He has earlier appeared in many other well-known shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Best Friends Forever, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, etc.

