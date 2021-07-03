Hina Khan has some unfiltered ‘me time’ fun with Instagram filters; Watch VIDEO

Hina khan tried her hands on some Instagram games. She played the ‘In 2021, I Should..’ Scroll below to know more.

is undoubtedly one of the most recognised Television stars in today’s time. She has left no stones unturned to entertain the audience with her amazing acting skills. Hina Khan knows how to keep up with social media and is pretty active on Instagram. Before going off to sleep, Hina on Friday had some ‘me time’ fun as she tried her hands on a trendy Instagram filter. Dressed in her comfy night suit, she played the ‘In 2021, I Should..’ Instagram game. The TV actress often gives a sneak peek to her followers into her personal and professional life.

In her previous posts, Hina shared her stunning pictures. “There is beauty in Simplicity,” she captioned the photograph. A couple of days back, she also dropped a trail of pictures where she donned an athleisure colour-coordinated outfit. She posed for the pictures from several different angles taking her look a notch higher. Many fans and celebrities complimented Hina as she nailed her look. “Beauty queen”, “Boss lady”, “You look stunning”, were among a few compliments in the comment section.

In terms of work, Hina is among the busiest television actresses working currently. She appeared in shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Bhaag Bakool Bhaag’. She gained immense love after her appearance in Bigg Boss 11. She won the hearts of the audience by showcasing her winning personality. Hina Khan was declared as the first-runner up in the show. She also ventured into the digital space with ‘Unlock’. Recently, she appeared in a music video ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ alongside Shaheer Sheikh.

