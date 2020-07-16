  1. Home
Hina Khan has a sweet birthday wish for 'darling' Aamna Sharif aka Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika; See Pic

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's former Komolika aka Hina Khan shared an adorable throwback picture with new Komolika aka Aamna Sharif on her birthday, and also penned down a sweet wish for her. Take a look.
Aamna Sharif, who plays the role of Komolika in Star Plus's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is beaming with happiness today, and she has all the reasons to do so. Well, it is the beautiful actress's 'Happy Wala Birthday.' Yes, Aamna has turned a year older and is celebrating her birthday today (July 16, 2020). Well, just like many others the diva will not be able to ring on her birthday with a big birthday bash, owing to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. 

However, this does not stop her loved ones from making this day extra special for her. Since mid-night, her fans, family, loved ones, colleagues, and friends from the entertainment industry have been pouring her with love and blessings. Aamna received a special wish from someone she closely associates with. Well, we're talking about the former Komolika aka Hina Khan. Yes, Hina took to her social media handle to share a sweet birthday wish to 'darling' Aamna. Hina shared an adorable throwback picture with the birthday girl and penned down a heartwarming birthday message. 

In the picture, while Hina is seen slaying in black, Aamna looks beautiful in a baby pink dress. Seeing the two Komolika's in a single frame as they pose for a cute selfie together, is surely a treat to the eyes. Along with the gorgeous picture, Hina wrote, 'Happiest Birthday darling Aamna Sharif. #ShineGirl.' The two beauties are seen flashing their infectious smile in the selfie and it is all hearts. 

Take a look at Hina Khan's wish for Aamna Sharif here: 

Meanwhile, fresh episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay begun airing again from July 13 (2020). Here's wishing Aamna Sharif a very happy birthday! 

Credits :Instagram

