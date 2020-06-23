Hina Khan heads out for another workout session while soaking up the sunlight on her way; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan never misses her workout sessions and her pictures and videos on social media are proof. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures on Instagram.

is currently soaring high in terms of her career and it seems like there is no stopping her. The actress who started off her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now and is considered one of the most bankable television celebrities in current times. Apart from that, she has tried experimenting in other genres of entertainment which has proved to be fruitful for her. Hina also has a huge fan base on social media.

The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is an avid fitness lover and her pictures and videos are proof. Hina has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen enjoying her walk on her way for another workout session. The diva is clad in a grey top teamed up with a pair of pink faux leather leggings as she puts on a happy face while soaking up the sunlight. Needless to say, Hina looks pretty even without makeup.

Check out Hina Khan’s pictures below:

Meanwhile, Hina’s popularity rose to greater heights post her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 in which she was declared the first runner up. After that, there was no looking back for the actress! She made her official entry into Bollywood earlier this year with the movie Hacked which has been backed by noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Hina also featured in a short film titled Smartphone a few days back in which she plays the role of Suman.

