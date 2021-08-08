Hina Khan, on her late father’s birthday, shares throwback VIDEO; Says ‘Once upon a time’

suffered a huge personal loss earlier this year. She lost her father with whom she was so close. The actress always remembers him and often shares his pictures or wore his T-shirt. Today, she is very emotional as it is her father’s birthday. She remembered him by sharing an old video in which he is seen celebrating his birthday with full family.

Hina’s father Aslam Khan died following a cardiac arrest. She has shared multiple Instagram stories. The actress shared messages dedicated to him. In one of the photos, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress wrote ‘Got your fav flowers on your birthday dad.’ There is a beautiful bouquet of pink and white lilies. “Happy birthday, daddy. I love you. Miss you,” she wrote alongside the photo. Rocky Jaiswal is also seen in the video. It looks like he was celebrating his 60th birthday as the actress wished.

She also uploaded a series of videos of her father cutting a cake on his birthday. The actress has also penned a long post for her father and shared a video where her mother is cutting a cake and crying. To note, the actress was in Kashmir when he passed away. It was during that period she was tested positive for COVID 19.

Take a look at the screenshots:

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently busy in the shooting of her next song with Shaheer Sheikh. Their song ‘Baarish’ is still trending and has received an overwhelming response from the fans. Fans loved their pair. Recently, her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal opened about their relationship and said, “We’ve been together for a long time now. Mentally, we’re there. We don’t want to do something for a societal tag and just to be official about it.”

