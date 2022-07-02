Hina Khan hops on to the ‘Ghoomi Ghoomi’ trend with her team in latest VIDEO

Hina Khan is one of the most popular stars in the television industry. She rose to fame after she played the role of Akshara in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ever since then, she has been a part of the limelight, and has earned millions of fans and followers on social media. Speaking of which, Hina is quite active on her Instagram space and often treats fans to little sneak-peeks of her personal and professional lives. She also regularly hops on to various trends on the Instagram reels. Speaking of which, a few hours back tonight, Hina tried her hands on the ‘Ghoomi Ghoomi’ trend with her team. Have you seen it yet?

Some time back, Hina Khan took to Instagram and danced to the Ghoomi Ghoomi song. The video starts with three of her team members doing the ‘Heads, shoulders, knees, and toes’ trend. A few seconds later, Hina enters the frame, and starts dancing on Ghoomi Ghoomi, while her team members stop and stare at her. Hina can be seen dressed in a grey lounge set featuring a sweatshirt and a pair of joggers. Her hair is tied in a messy bun, and she has no makeup on. Hina completed the look with a pair of sneakers. Sharing the video, Hina captioned the post, “Ghoomi Ghoomi (laughing emoji) look at @sachinmakeupartist1 #TeamHK #Madness #traveldiaries #reelsinstagram #trendingreels #ReelsWithHK @saba_hair_makeupartist @heenaalad.”

Here's a screengrab from Hina Khan’s video:

Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place. The actress is all set to portray the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

Hina shared with IANS about Seven One, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

