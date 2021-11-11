Hina Khan humbly requests fans to not send gifts; Says ‘I am short of space’

Hina Khan has come a long way in her career. She is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry. She may not be associated with her debut serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai anymore but fans still recognise her as Akshara. Recently, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and requested all her fans to not send her any gifts as she is falling short of space.

In the video, she was heard saying, “I really really appreciate all your efforts, all your love. It’s so overwhelming. I’m so touched, It’s so close to my heart, everything you send. Every little detail I notice but now I’m short of space. Hope you understand. I’m really sorry if I’ve hurt you, your sentiments, your emotions. I really did not mean that. Main bas aapse, main jo feel kar rahi hoon wo share karne ki koshish kar rahi hoon.”

Hina Khan also showed her room which is filled with gifts. She has asked all the fans to plant trees, do some social work, help the needy rather than sending gifts.

Take a look here:

The actress was also seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay in a negative role. She broke her image of sanskari daughter-in-law for the show. She was also seen in Naagin 5. The actress has also done many music videos. Her song Baarish with Shaheer Sheikh was a huge hit. She was also seen in Bigg Boss on special occasions.

