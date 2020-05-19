Hina Khan indulges in heavy pilates workout during Ramdaan; Says 'Trying to balance my mind, body and soul'

Hina Khan shells out major fitspiration for her fans as she does heavy pilates workout during the holy month of Ramdaan. The actress said that she is trying to balance mind, body and soul. Take a look.

is one actress that has inspired many in different ways. While some look up to her for her fashion choices, others are encouraged by her fitness mantras. Yes, from being the most loved bahu on TV to becoming a fashionista and fitness freak Hina has come a long way. It is often said, 'achieving the perfect curves is easy, but maintaining them is harder.' Yet, our beloved Hina manages to do it with utter perfection. Whether it is heavy rains, scorching heat, lockdown, or fasting, nothing can stop Hina Khan from working out.

If you're a Hina fan, you might know that beautiful actress is observing fasts for the holy month of Ramdaan, and even now she is sweating it out just like all other days. Yes! While many of us are half drained out when fasting, Hina is indulging in some heavy workout in the confines of her home. Not only this, but she also ensures to share glimpses from her workout sessions to motivate others and move them towards fitness. From basic knee squats to somersaults, the actress has been doing it all.

Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle to share a compilation video of her rigorous workout sessions at home, and everyone is going gaga over her rigorous fitness regime. In the video, the actress can be seen doing pilates. It happens to be a great workout technique to build muscular endurance, enhance heart health as well as flexibility. It helps to strengthen the core which is very important for one's overall fitness. It helps one to become powerful, strong, and also improve bone health. From making body supple and flexible to keeping it energized and healthy, Hina's workout sessions have it all.

Motivating others to not miss this special time at home and get going, the actress used the hashtag 'Workout with Hina.' Sharing her workout video, Hina wrote, 'Bliss lies in Balance. Find your Zen. Just a beginner though, But like a true Libran, trying to balance my mind, body, and soul.' As soon as Hina shared her high-intensity workout video, her fans couldn't stop gushing over her and showered her with loads of praises.

Not only fans, but her friends from the industry were also left awestruck by seeing Hina's dedication towards fitness and health. While Karanvir Bohra wrote, 'Kya Baat', Naagin actress could not stop appreciating her. However, the funniest and unexpected reply came from Arjun Bijalni. Yes, the handsome actor again showed his witty side on Hina's post and wrote, 'Mujhe laga abhi giregi, abhi giregi.' ( I felt like you will fall now). Well, Arjun's funny comment left many in splits.

Here are some glimpses from Hina's workout session:

Well, now we know why Hina Khan has been reigning the entertainment world for so many years. It is all because of her hard work, dedication, and perseverance. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

