Hina Khan indulges in self care during quarantine break; Shares glimpse of her skincare routine

Hina Khan, who is practising self quarantine these days, has shared her interesting skin care routine with her fans.

certainly aces the art of enjoying her time at home and she has her plans sorted for the lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a nationwide lockdown and asked the citizens to stay indoors for the next three weeks. And during this lockdown, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has all the plans to make the most of this time by doing things she loves to do. From sharing work out tips to playing Xbox and even trying her hands on sketching, Hina is certainly enjoying every bit of staying at home.

And now adding on to her quarantine schedule, Hina has been indulging in self care these days. In fact, she even shared details of her skin care routine in her recent Instagram stories. The diva was seen massaging her face with a massage roller which improves blood circulation, rejuvenation and positivity. Later, she was also seen icing her face and then applied a face mask to enhance her beauty. Certainly, Hina’s message was loud and clear that self love is the best form of love. This isn’t all. She also revived her childhood memories as she watched her favourite cartoon series Ducktales. Quite an amazing way to spend the quarantine break. Isn’t it?

Take a look at Hina Khan’s skincare routine:

Meanwhile, Hina has also been urging her fans to stay in their respective houses during the lockdown which has been imposed to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus. Besides, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant has also emphasised on maintaining sanitization and hygiene.

Credits :Instagram

