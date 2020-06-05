Hina Khan inspires us to stay fit at home as she continues her workout regime; Watch VIDEO

Hina Khan is frequently active on social media and often keeps on sharing updates related to her daily life with fans. Check out one of her recent workout videos.

has been continuing her workout regime even during the lockdown period. The actress is a fitness freak and never misses out on her workout routine. It won’t be wrong to call her one of the fittest celebs of the Indian television industry. The actress who proved her mettle in acting with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now and is experimenting with multiple genres of entertainment of late much to the excitement of fans.

While we speak of this, the actress has shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she indulges in another workout session. Hina looks pretty clad in a neon yellow top teamed up with a pair of blue shorts as she keeps up her pace with the background music on. There is no denying this fact that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress looks beautiful without makeup and this video is proof. Well, Hina surely inspires us to stay fit at home as she often keeps on sharing simllar videos.

Meanwhile, check out the latest pictures of Hina Khan below:

Hina Khan is witnessing an escalation in her career graph since the past few years ever since she appeared in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. After playing the iconic vamp Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina suddenly made an exit from the show and later surprised fans with her announcement of making a debut in movies soon. Her official debut in Bollywood happened this year with the movie Hacked which is helmed by Vikram Bhatt. Recently, Hina also appeared in a web series titled Smartphone.

