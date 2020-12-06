Hina Khan jamming to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's title track will make you miss her as Akshara; Watch

Hina Khan aka Akshara recently shared videos of her enjoying Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's title track, and it will make you miss her onscreen bond with Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik). Take a look.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has introduced a fresh track with unexpected turns to keep fans engaged. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) have begun a new journey on the show and have embraced a new life away from home, in the city of Mumbai. Yes, Kaira have come to Mumbai, and YRKKH's story has taken an unanticipated turn.

While Kartik and Naira are excited to face new challenges and build a home, a new entry has taken place in their lives. We're talking about Dr. Riddhima (Vrushika Mehta), Kairav's psychiatrist. She will create several problems in Kartik and Naira's love life. While fans are excited for Kaira's new journey, recently, the 'most important' former member of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai left fans awestruck. Are you wondering who we're talking about? It is none other than, . Hina grabbed eyeballs as she jammed to YRKKH's title track and took everyone down the memory lane.

Hina recently took to her Instagram handle, where she is seen jamming to YRKKH's title track, and she seems to enjoy it to the fullest. With her captivating expressions and her love for the show, Hina looks happy. Hina again going 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' has made many nostalgic as they miss their beloved Akshara. Not only this, but many are also missing her onscreen chemistry with Shivangi and Mohsin. The actress made these awe-inspiring clips on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's title track during her dance practice, and she looked extremely refreshing. Hina was praticing for her dance performance for Star Plus' New Years show, and it looks like fans will get to see their Akshara back onscreen.

Take a look at Hina's videos here:

Meanwhile, Hina made her Television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara in 2009 opposite aka Naitik. With her amazing acting prowess, the actress made a special place in viewers' hearts. She played the role for almost seven years before she bid goodbye to the show in 2016. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited about the upcoming storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Let us know in the comment section below.

