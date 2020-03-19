Hina Khan & Jennifer Winget's BTS PHOTO from the sets of Bepannaah is too much beauty in one frame

Hina Khan and Jennifer Winget slay in traditional outfits in a BTS picture from the sets of Bepannaah which we have found while scrolling through feeds on Instagram. Check out the picture.

If there is one television actress who is currently having a good run in her career, it is . A journey that began with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now. The stunning diva earned immense fame after her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. Post that her career graph escalated and now she is considered one of the most bankable actresses of the entertainment industry and there is no doubt about this fact.

In the midst of all this, we have come across a picture of the Hacked actress that surely deserves your attention. It happens to be a BTS picture of Hina with another gorgeous actress from the sets of the show Bepannaah. For those of you who are unversed, Hina had made a cameo appearance in one of the episodes of the popular show. This happens to be a still from that very episode.

Hina looks undeniably stunning as she slays a lavender-colored saree with finesse in the picture. Jennifer Winget looks no less in a yellow and blue-colored lehenga. It won’t be wrong to say that there is too much beauty in one frame in this picture! Talking about Jennifer Winget, she is currently seen in the popular show Beyhadh 2 co-starring Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles. She has been appreciated for her role as Maya in the much-loved show.

