Hina Khan jokingly says she was ‘tortured’ during Baarish Ban Jaana shoot with Shaheer Sheikh; WATCH

was lauded by netizens after her recent music video Patthar Wargi’s release. The diva recently announced her new song titled Baarish Ban Jaana, which is all set to come out on June 3. Fans are super excited for her next track as the stars shared the first glimpse of the music video on their social media handles. The song features the duo in a romantic love ballad. The music track was shot in the Kashmir Valley last month.

Now, Hina took to her Instagram handle to show behind the scenes the music video’s filming process. In the funny clip, we can see the actors shiver with towels wrapped around their heads. The actress explained how cold the temperature at the location was while they shot the track. She also comically added that they were ‘tortured’ in the cold rain. The actress explained that despite the difficulty, it was all worth it in the end because the video seems ‘so soothing’.

“This is How we were tortured in Minus degree temperature with ice-cold Barish.. and how beautifully this Mahila @poojasinghgujral named this ice-cold torture as BAARISH BAN JAANA... It seems so soothing and romantic visually I know, but it’s a lot of effort and hard work.. and in the end, it’s all worth it...We love serving you guys Haina Purush @shaheernsheikh A lot more BTS coming to your way #StayTuned Releasing 3rd June on @vyrloriginals,” Hina captioned it.

The first poster for the song was released on May 29. The song is sung by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev and marks the first collaboration between Hina and Shaheer.

