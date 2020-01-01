Hina Khan kicks off New Year 2020 in a dazzling gown & we can’t stop staring at her chic look; Check it out

Hina Khan is one of the stylish divas in the television industry. Recently, the gorgeous star kicked off the New Year in complete style. Check it out.

Among the most stylish stars in the Television industry, ’s name always manages to shine right at the top. The diva is known for her impeccable fashion sense and never is there an occasion when Hina’s looks haven’t gone viral among her fans. Since the entire world was busy welcoming the New Year 2020, Hina too dolled up for an event and once again, left her fans swooning over her stunning and dazzling look. Hina had jetted off from Mumbai a day back for an event.

Last night, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star shared photos of her look of the evening to welcome the New Year. In the photos, Hina can be seen dressed in a mustard yellow shimmer gown for the event. Along with the stunning gown, Hina styled her hair with soft curls and accessories to round off her look. Post getting ready, the diva struck several poses before heading for the event. Once again, Hina’s look became the talk of the town and she managed to give style goals to young girls.

The diva kicked off the New Year away from family and beau Rocky Jaiswal. Hina also shared a screenshot of her facetime call with Rocky and wished him on social media. Meanwhile, Hina also shared selfies sans makeup to wish her fans on New Year’s morning. She captioned it and wrote, “Happy New Year.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked. The film is based on the perils of the digital age and also stars Mohit Malhotra. It is slated to hit the screens on January 31, 2020. Apart from this, Hina will also be seen in an Indo-Hollywood flick, Country Of Blind.

