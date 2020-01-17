Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon, Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha come together for a horror film; Deets Inside

Popular actors Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon, Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha are all set to swoon you with an amazing upcoming horror film. Read on to know more.

There's absolutely no stopping . The actress is already running with a busy schedule owing to her digital debut Damaged 2 and Bollywood film Hacked. But, looks like, Hina is on a spree to fill her kitty with amazing projects this year. Well, the diva has now bagged another digital show with , Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. Yes, you'll see the actress spread a charm, but this time again in a different avatar. The ensemble cast has joined hands for upcoming Zee5 tech-horror film. Yes, you read that absolutely right! It is a unique concept of tech-horror.

Revealing her excitement, Hina stated, 'It was a nail-biting script and I wanted to play the character. The script had me hooked from start to finish. For me to make full justice to the role, I will have to tune into a different mind space to. While I am excited, I am also nervous.' On the other hand, Kushal mentioned, 'Tech horror is an interesting genre. We have had extensive narration sessions and that has made me question on how technology can get the better of us. The script is well layered and every character has demons which will come alive as the film progresses.'

Though a name for the film has not been finalized yet, it has an interesting plotline that revolve around a love triangle between Suhani (Hina), Amar (Kushal) and Riddhi (Aditi). However, situations will turn nasty, ugly and scary when Suhani senses that she may lose Amar to her room-mate Riddhi. To keep her man of dreams by her side, Suhani will do anything, even if that involves installing an application from the deep web that promises to fulfill one's darkest wishes. Now, the question is, will Suhani succeed or get trapped in her own plan? The film chronicles around this and will; unravel deep secrets. It is set in Mumbai, and is currently under production.,It is slated to be launched in March 2020 release.

Are you ready for this scary, sexy, fun and unique tech horror film? How excited are you to see Hina and Kushal together? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

