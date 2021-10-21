Hina Khan lauds Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s song & calls late actor ‘real & genuine soul’

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry has been a treat for the fans and everyone has loved watching them in one frame. While Sidharth’s sudden demise came in September this year came as a shock to everyone, fans have been concerned about Shehnaaz. However, the rumoured couple recently made the headlines once again after their last song Habit was released recently. The song has been creating a massive buzz in the town as Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s, fondly called as SidNaaz, chemistry has been winning hearts.

And Habit continues to make headlines, Hina Khan has been all praises for the song. Taking to her Instagram story, Hina shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla from her stay inside the BB house. In the caption, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wrote, “They say music is transcendent. Let’s make this song like a bridge of music from here to the beyond. He only cared for what’s genuine and real. Let’s all make this into a hit. A token of our love for the real and genuine soul he was. Keep smiling from up there Sid” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post:

Talking about the song, Habit has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko. Sharing the first look poster, Shreya remembered Sidharth as the brightest star and stated that he will continue to live in our hearts forever. “He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. Releasing on the 21st October,” Shreya wrote.

