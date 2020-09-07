  1. Home
  2. tv

Hina Khan leaves fans awestruck as she stuns in a sunshine yellow outfit in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry. Meanwhile, check out the latest Instagram pictures of the stunning diva.
Mumbai
Hina Khan leaves fans awestruck as she stuns in a sunshine yellow outfit in her latest PHOTOSHina Khan leaves fans awestruck as she stuns in a sunshine yellow outfit in her latest PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hina Khan is an avid social media user, and her frequent posts are proof of the same. The actress is considered one of the highest-paid celebrities in the Indian television industry. She also enjoys a huge fan following that keeps on increasing daily! Hina’s journey in the world of television began with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, there is no second doubt about this fact that she is currently enjoying the best phase of her career.

Meanwhile, the actress amazingly ended her weekend by treating her fans with a few more pictures on social media. Hina wears a stunning sunshine yellow outfit that includes a spaghetti top and a floral wrapper skirt with a thigh-high slit. She teams it up with a pair of matching slippers. The actress also ties up her hair sideways with a white ribbon to give it a classic old-school-style finish. Her makeup game is also on point.

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meet me, if you want to sprinkle a little lime in your Margarita #SundayVibes

A post shared by HK (realhinakhan) on

On the professional front, Hina Khan recently appeared in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 in which she played a short-lived role. Despite that, the audience loved her performance as Adi Naagin in the show that features Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. However, many of her fans were disappointed after she exited the show sometime back. Meanwhile, Hina made her official debut in Bollywood earlier this year with the mystery thriller Hacked.

Also Read: Hina Khan is a happy soul as she flaunts her flawless skin while posing for some candid PHOTOS

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home
Vidya Balan to Shibani Dandekar: Celebs who spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on their proposal, separation, pregnancy in Love Talkies S4
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi’s confession to Sandip Ssingh’s lead

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement