Hina Khan leaves fans awestruck as she stuns in a sunshine yellow outfit in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry. Meanwhile, check out the latest Instagram pictures of the stunning diva.

is an avid social media user, and her frequent posts are proof of the same. The actress is considered one of the highest-paid celebrities in the Indian television industry. She also enjoys a huge fan following that keeps on increasing daily! Hina’s journey in the world of television began with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, there is no second doubt about this fact that she is currently enjoying the best phase of her career.

Meanwhile, the actress amazingly ended her weekend by treating her fans with a few more pictures on social media. Hina wears a stunning sunshine yellow outfit that includes a spaghetti top and a floral wrapper skirt with a thigh-high slit. She teams it up with a pair of matching slippers. The actress also ties up her hair sideways with a white ribbon to give it a classic old-school-style finish. Her makeup game is also on point.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Hina Khan recently appeared in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 in which she played a short-lived role. Despite that, the audience loved her performance as Adi Naagin in the show that features Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. However, many of her fans were disappointed after she exited the show sometime back. Meanwhile, Hina made her official debut in Bollywood earlier this year with the mystery thriller Hacked.

Credits :Instagram

