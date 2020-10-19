  1. Home
  2. tv

Hina Khan leaves us mesmerized with her traditional avatar as she poses for the camera; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan is among the most stylish actresses in the Indian television industry. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.
16742 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan leaves us mesmerized with her traditional avatar as she poses for the camera; See PHOTOSHina Khan leaves us mesmerized with her traditional avatar as she poses for the camera; See PHOTOS
When we talk about the most popular and talented actresses in Indian telly town, among the first names that come to our minds is Hina Khan. The stunning beauty has been an inevitable part of the television industry ever since she made her entry with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. There is no doubt that she is currently enjoying the best phase of her career. While the actress remains inside Bigg Boss 14 house, her team keeps on sharing some amazing posts.

While we speak of this, Hina Khan’s team has once again shared a few more pictures of the actress on Instagram. The diva looks absolutely gorgeous in an embellished red salwar kameez teamed up with a matching shrug and golden sandals. Her outfit perfectly matches the festive season of Navratri. Meanwhile, she opts for a matte finish makeup look and wears a red lip colour. Hina also wears a pair of golden earrings to match her outfit. 

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (realhinakhan) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As of now, everyone is aware that Hina Khan has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house once again as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors.’ She also announced her entry into the house ahead of its premiere and called herself ‘Sher Khan.’ Apart from Hina, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan have also entered the house to mentor the contestants. Meanwhile, the actress also played a short-lived role as Adi Naagin in the supernatural drama Naagin 5. The audience loved her performance in the show and were hugely disappointed when she exited the same later on. 

Also Read: Hina Khan looks stunning as she poses in a printed one shoulder jumpsuit; See PHOTOS

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

