Hina Khan is leaving little sparkle wherever she is going in THIS gold traditional wear, leaves fans in awe

Hina Khan has recently posted a stunning picture in tradition attire on her social media. She makes a statement with her sizzling poses.

The Bigg Boss 11 fame actress is definitely the most stylish diva in the television sector at present. This is not just us saying, it is denoted by the huge fan following of the actress on her social media handles. The gorgeous actress looks fabulous in both the western and traditional attires and she is also seen sweating out hard in the gym to maintain that perfect body. Interestingly, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has recently displayed her oomph factor with her new picture in traditional attire.

Hina Khan has recently posted a picture of herself on her social media wherein she was seen wearing a beige coloured shimmery lehenga with a low-cut backless blouse. The lehenga has an overall shimmer work in form of patches. She had paired her dress with heavily studded earrings and had her makeup magnificent in nude shades, which accentuates her eyes. Her hair was parted from the centre and neatly tucked in a ponytail. The traditional attires of the actress completely compliments are skin complexion. Hina had captioned the image as, “Leave a little sparkle, wherever you go..”

Actress Hina Khan became popular with her role in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which also marked her acting debut. She has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The diva was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 wherein she had entered as a Toofani senior along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

