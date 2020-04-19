Hina Khan looks adorable in THESE 'no makeup' selfies and we cannot take our eyes off her; Check it out

Nia Sharma will win your heart with her beauty in these de-glam quarantine selfies. Take a look.

is a stunner and there's no doubt about the fact. When you think about the leading actresses of the Indian Television industry, Hina's name will surely be among the firsts. Hina began her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009. She has been in the entertainment world for more than a decade now. Today, she is not only a popular name in the Telly town, but is also famous in Bollywood. With all her hard work and dedication, Hina has come a long way in her career. She has established herself as a promising actress who can pull off any role with utmost panache.

Not only her acting prowess, but the diva is also adored for her fashion sense and impeccable styling. Her beautiful looks and impressive style statements have become inspirations for many fans. The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive following on social media, who look up to her as a positive and inspiring celebrity. Hina loves interacting with her fans, and never fails to give them a glimpse of her life. With the Coronavirus lockdown, Hina is ensuring to interact with her fans more and keep them engaged.

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor drops a hint of casting Hina Khan in a show and we can't wait to know what's on her mind; WATCH

We mostly see Hina treat her fans with a stunning glammed up pictures. However, yesterday she shared some unseen selfies of herself on her Instagram stories. Yes, Hina dropped in some de-glam looks and we're in awe. These are Hina's 'Goodnight selfies', wherein she is seen sporting her 'no makeup' look and making some goofy expressions. Well, while Hina is often seen without makeup in her gym selfies, these close-up pictures are too adorable to handle. Though they are night pictures, Hina looks fresh and her skin is glowing.

The actress is seen wearing a dark blue tee-shirt as she lazes on her bed. While she has her phone in one hand, her teddy and pillow have occupied her other hand. Hina's hair is tied up in a bun, which adds to the overall charm. From smiling to pouting to simply gazing at the camera, Hina looks relaxed as she wishes 'Goodnight to the world.' Well, going de-glam is not everyone's cup of tea, but Hina surely knows how to nail that too, and win our hearts.

Take a look at Hina's selfies here:

Meanwhile, there's a piece of good news for all Hina Khan supporters as the actress is all set to drive away your boredom during the quarantine. How do you ask? Well, the diva is all set to enthrall you with her acting chops again. Her much-awaited short film, titled 'Smartphone' is ready to take you on a ride. The short film that was announced in 2018, has finally got a release date. Now, the movie will drop in on April 24, 2020. Yes, you can watch it during the lockdown, and it will premiere on the Ullu app. Well, this is surely a big relief for everyone who is searching for their source of entertainment during this self-isolation period.

Smartphone is a story of phone addiction that will unknowingly bring about a change in one of the lead character's life. It will focus on the idea that a Smartphone should be a helping aid rather than being your controller. Well, what will be the change and how will it affect someone's life, will only be disclosed on 24th April. The short film also features Kunaal Roy Kapur and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Are you excited about Hina's new venture? What are your thoughts on Hina's de-glam avatar? Also, are you liking Hina's important tips on keeping Coronavirus at bay? Let us know in the comment section below?

ALSO READ: Hina Khan grooving on Jacqueline Fernandez's Genda Phool track cannot be missed; WATCH

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×