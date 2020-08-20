  1. Home
Hina Khan looks all decked up as she slays in a chic outfit & funky accessories; See PHOTO

Hina Khan is one of television's most popular divas with a huge fan following. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.
Hina Khan is the ultimate diva and multiple instances prove the same. The actress happens to be an avid social media user and keeps on sharing her stunning pictures from time to time. We bet she is currently enjoying the best phase of her career too. The gorgeous lady recently played a short-lived role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5. Well, we already know about the humongous response she got from the audience after her stint in the supernatural drama.

Meanwhile, Hina never forgets to treat her fans with interesting stuff on social media. She has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle that has left the fans crushing over her. The actress wears a printed white off-shoulder outfit. She teams it up with some funky multilayered necklaces to add to the oomph factor. Hina opts for a peachy makeup look and chooses a light pink lip shade. She secures half of her hair backward and lets down the rest.

On the work front, we all know how Hina initially began her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Post that, the actress took part in the 11th season of Bigg Boss where she was declared the first runner up. There was no looking back for Hina after her stint in the reality show. She made her official debut in Bollywood earlier this year with Vikram Bhatt’s mystery thriller Hacked. Moreover, the actress also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

in this digital era....too much exposure is not good

