Hina Khan looks beautiful in a Hijab cap as she wishes 'Jummah Mubarak' to her fans; PICS

Hina Khan is one of the most talented celebrities in the television industry. She rose to fame after starring in the successful daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. Hina was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 11 which was hosted by Salman Khan. The actress has a massive fan following on social media, and her fans are in awe of her style. Hina is an avid social media user, and she often shares pictures and videos of herself with her fans.

Today, Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared some lovely pictures of herself as she wished Jummah Mubarak to her fans. She can be seen wearing a pink Abaya and a black Hijab cap. She uploaded a series of three pictures, and in the last picture, she wished 'Jummah Mubarak' to all her fans. Workwise, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series, Seven One.

Recently, Madmidaas Films took to their Instagram handle and announced their collaboration with Hina. They shared some pictures of Hina where she is dressed as a cop. In the caption, they wrote, "With great pride and excitement, we are thrilled to share the first look of the fantastic Hina Khan in our upcoming series ‘SEVEN ONE’. We promise this crime drama will keep you on the edge of your seat and watch out for @realhinakhan in a never seen before avatar as the dynamic Inspector Radhika Shroff."

Hina too is very excited about the role, and in a recent interview, she said, ”I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations." Well, it will be interesting to witness Hina in this power-packed role.

Also Read: Hina Khan looks resplendent in green embellished kurta, looks nothing less than a regal princess; PICS