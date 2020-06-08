Hina Khan looks chic in a white outfit as she enjoys a view of the outside world in these PHOTOS

Hina Khan never fails to impress us with her stunning pictures that are posted on social media. She has recently shared a few more pictures which are worth a glimpse. Check them out.

’s fame rose to greater heights after she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 hosted by . The stunning diva witnessed an escalation in her career graph after her stint in the show where she was declared the first runner up. Hina Khan has experimented with multiple genres of entertainment till date and continues to be one of the most bankable celebs of the television industry. Amidst all of this, her social media posts grab everyone’s attention.

As we speak of this, Hina has added a few more pictures on her Instagram handle which are simply amazing. The actress is seen enjoying a glimpse of the outside world from her room. However, it is Hina’s chic outfit that catches our attention here. The Hacked star is seen wearing a white top with dramatic sleeves teamed up with a pair of matching shorts and funky shoes. She ties up her hair into a high bun and opts for a pair of hoop earrings.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest pictures below:

As we all know, Hina Khan made her official debut in Bollywood this year with the movie Hacked co-starring Rohan Shah, Sid Makkar, and Mohit Malhotra in the lead roles. The mystery thriller has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The actress then appeared in a short film titled Smartphone that has been released in a streaming platform a few days back. She once again won everyone’s hearts with her stellar performances in these two films.

