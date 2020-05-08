Hina Khan looks chirpy and energetic in her latest mirror selfie and we are all hearts for her; Check it out

Hina Khan's chirpy and energetic look in her latest mirror selfie is sure to steal hearts. Check out her latest picture on Instagram.

is the ultimate slay queen and multiple instances prove the same. The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress never leaves a chance to impress her fans with her amazing pictures that she shares on social media from time to time. Be it a candid selfie or be it some BTS picture, Hina loves to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Needless to say, the gorgeous diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

As we speak of this, Hina Khan has shared yet another picture on her Instagram handle much to the rejoice of fans. The actress is seen wearing a sleeveless pink top teamed up with a pair of printed black leggings and socks as she poses perfectly for the mirror selfie. She ties up her hair into a messy bun and puts on a hair band too. Moreover, Hina is completely sans makeup as seen clearly in the picture. It seems like the TV starlet has come back from a brisk walk or intense workout.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest picture below:

Hina Khan who initially rose to fame as the naïve girl Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now and is currently one of the most bankable actresses of the Indian television industry. She has already ventured into Bollywood this year with the movie Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. Hina recently appeared in a short film titled Smartphone that has garnered a lot of appreciation from everyone.

