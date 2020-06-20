Hina Khan looks content as she clicks a few candid pictures before dozing off; Take a look

Hina Khan always keeps herself occupied with some interesting stuff and her social media timeline proves the same. Meanwhile, take a look at some of her candid pictures on Instagram.

always finds new ways to make her social media timeline more interesting and multiple instances prove the same. The actress is frequently active on her personal handle and keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to her personal and professional life on the same. Hina is an avid fitness lover and most of the posts are related to her fitness regimes. In the midst of all this, the stunning diva also entertains us with other pictures as well as videos.

As we speak of this, Hina Khan has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle that are a treat to the eyes. The actress is seen posing for a few candid pictures before dozing off to sleep. Needless to say, Hina looks super cute here as she is clad in a printed pink night suit as can be seen in the pictures. Moreover, her myriad expressions grab our attention here while she strikes poses with a cute stuffed unicorn toy.

On the work front, Hina Khan has resumed her work just like many other actors from the industry. She had shared a glimpse of the same a few days back in which she also mentioned about being scared while stepping outdoors after a long time. The actress began this year with a stellar start as she made her official debut in Bollywood with the movie titled Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. She also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone a few days back.

