Hina Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in blue outfit and her panache will make you go weak in knees; See Pic

Hina Khan, who became a household name with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is winning hearts with her stunning fashion statement yet again.
Mumbai
Hina Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in blue outfit and her panache will make you go weak in knees; See Pic
Hina Khan has been one of the most talked celebs in the television industry for a reason. The diva has not just carved a niche in the industry with her impeccable acting prowess but her fashion statement has also been a thing among her massive fan following. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress doesn’t leave a chance to make heads turn with her stunning style sense and it is always a delight to watch her be it on the screen, at a red carpet event or while she goes out and about the city casually.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Hina is once again making the headlines as another picture of the glamorous diva has surfaced on the internet and she is winning hearts for all the right reasons. In the pic, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant was seen wearing a blue coloured knee length dress with an asymmetric neck and she was slaying it with her panache. Hina had completed her look with a pair of golden heels and also had her make up game on point as she dished out some major fashion goals.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s new pic:

Meanwhile, Hina is creating a buzz for her upcoming song Bedard with Stebin Ben wherein she will be donning a bridal look. The diva has been sharing posters and BTS from the shoot on social media and it has got the fans intrigued about the song which will be releasing on April 16. Besides, Hina is also sharing her Ramadan routine with her fans on Instagram stories as well.

Also Read: Hina Khan looks splendid in her latest traditional look and we can't take our eyes off her; SEE PHOTOS

Credits :Pinkvilla

