Hina Khan looks effortlessly chic in a floral pantsuit as she strikes a pose in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. Meanwhile, check out her latest photos on Instagram.

There is hardly any day that goes by without leaving the netizens impressed with her impeccable style statements. The actress is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, Hina’s team makes sure to share stunning pictures of the diva from time to time. Be it a traditional saree or be it a simple denim outfit, she slays it all like a pro! Meanwhile, she continues to be a part of the BB house for a few more days.

As we speak of this, Hina Khan’s team has shared a few more pictures of the actress on social media which are worth a glimpse. The actress looks stunning in a floral yellow pantsuit with a matching bralette and chich black heels. Hina opts for a dewy makeup look and chooses a red lip colour. What catches our attention is her funky eye makeup that is done using a yellow shade to match her outfit of the day.

Check out the latest pictures of Hina Khan below:

For the unversed, the actress has entered the Bigg Boss house once again as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors.’ Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan have also entered the house along with Hina Khan. The three of them have their own individual powers that they can use on the contestants from time to time. Prior to this, Hina also played a short-lived role in the supernatural drama Naagin 5. She also did a music video with Dheeraj Dhoopar titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye that received a positive response from the audience.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

