Hina Khan looks effortlessly chic in a floral top and jeans in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.
5416 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan loves to be active on social media and often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her life. No doubt, the actress can proudly boast of having a huge fan following too and for reasons that are quite obvious. Her journey from TV shows to films is inspiring for many others out there. And the best part is that she has aced every role of hers with perfection. Apart from that, Hina’s fashion game is also on point.

We get proof for the same through her social media timeline. While we speak of this, the actress has once again shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle. And yes!  That is worth a glimpse. Hina opts for a chic outfit that includes a floral top with dramatic sleeves and blue jeans. She also carries a white leather bag along with her that perfectly fits her evening look. The gorgeous diva opts for neutral makeup and leaves open her hair.

On the work front, Hina Khan recently played a short-lived role in the supernatural drama Naagin 5. Netizens hailed the actress for her spectacular performance as ‘Adi Naagin’ in the show produced by Ekta Kapoor. Many of the fans were disappointed after Hina left the show featuring Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal. We bet the admirers are proud of her achievements anyways as she has already paved a way to Bollywood too! Yes, you heard it right. She made her debut in Hindi Cinema with the movie Hacked earlier this year.

Also Read: Hina Khan wows the internet as she clicks a few 'filtered' selfies; Check them out

Credits :Instagram

