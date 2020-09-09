  1. Home
Hina Khan looks elegant in a breezy salwar kameez as she poses for her new PHOTOS

Hina Khan is frequently active on social media and also enjoys a massive fan following on the platforms. Meanwhile, check out her latest photos on Instagram.
Mumbai
Apart from her acting prowess, Hina Khan is also popular among the followers because of her unique style sense and fashion choices. Be it a western chic outfit or be it traditional wear, Hina dons every attire with perfection and her social media timeline is proof. The actress never fails to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. She happens to be an avid social media user and her frequent posts are proof for the same.

While we speak of this, Hina has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle that are worth a glimpse. The actress wears a breezy blue-coloured salwar kameez embellished with golden borders. Her ethnic attire includes a kurta, sharara pants, and a matching dupatta that can be seen in the pictures. The actress also wears a pair of matching metallic earrings and a bracelet to enhance her entire look. She opts for peachy makeup and chooses a maroon lip shade.

Check out Hina Khan’s pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sending love, wherever it is needed..

A post shared by HK (realhinakhan) on

On the work front, Hina was last seen in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 in which she played the role of Adi Naagin. However, her role was short-lived that left many of the fans disappointed upon knowing that she has exited the show that features Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. Apart from that, the actress also made her official debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked earlier this year.

Also Read: Hina Khan begins the week on a perfect note by treating fans with some stunning PHOTOS

Credits :Instagram

