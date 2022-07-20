Hina Khan looks enchanting as she dons a pretty green ensemble for her outing; PICS

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade that Hina is at the pedestal due to her performance and style statements. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress the fashion police with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Her followers root for her ardently and always shower their love on her photos.

Today, again Hina treated her fans by uploading a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. In these photos, Hina is dressed in a green high-neck top that has a big bow knot on the front side. She paired this top with green pants that has a brown floral print on it and paired her look with platform heels. Her hair is styled in a ponytail with a middle partition whereas her makeup is subtle. Sharing these snaps, Hina captioned them with a 'leaf emoji'.

Hina had marked her presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 and made heads turn with her fashionable outfits. In a chat with Pinkvilla, she shared, “The experience was as always surreal! Second time around and it still felt like my first time with all the preparations, nervousness and excitement at the same time."

Hina had also graced 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' hosted in June this year. She made several heads turn with her exquisite strapless black ruffle gown. At the event, Hina was honoured with the 'Super Stylish Charismatic Diva Award'.

On the professional front, Hina was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place. The actress is all set to portray the role of a police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

