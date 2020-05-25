Hina Khan looks entrancing in a white and yellow salwar kameez as she shares a few sun kissed PHOTOS

Hina Khan has shared a few sun kissed pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks entrancing. Check them out.

is someone who always manages to grab attention whenever she posts something on social media. The actress who is currently at the best phase of her career has a huge fan base too, courtesy her utter beauty, fashion sense and of course, acting prowess in shows and movies. The gorgeous diva who is currently under home quarantine celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr with her family members and also sent her wishes to the fans on social media on the special occasion.

As we speak of this, the Hacked actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen basking in the glow of sunlight. Hina looks entrancing in a white-colored salwar kameez and a yellow dupatta with golden polka dots. She opts for a peach makeup look, nude lip color and lets her mascara rimmed eyes do the rest of the talking! Hina’s countless expressions in all the pictures are worth a glimpse.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Hina Khan has been garnering a lot of appreciation of late because of her stint in the short film titled Smartphone that was released a few days ago in a streaming platform. People loved her de-glam avatar in the film in which she portrays the role of a girl named Suman. Before this, the actress was seen in the mystery thriller Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. It marked Hina’s official entry into the Bollywood film industry.

