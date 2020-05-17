Hina Khan looks ethereal in an all white sharara as she heads towards the direction of 'happiness'; See Pics

Hina Khan looked exquisite as she dolled up in an all white sharara in her latest photos. The actress expressed that she is taking a walk towards the path of happiness. Take a look.

When you talk about style and glamour in the Indian Television industry, 's name shines right at the top. The actress has come a long way and her career graph has only gone up. She set a benchmark for herself in the world of acting and entertainment that remains unparalleled. Whether it is Bigg Boss or walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, Hina has climbed the ladder of success and rubbed shoulders with A-listers. The diva's sartorial journey is somewhat like that too.

It is no news that Hina is a fashionista, and today her fashion choices inspire many. She manages to keep up to the trends with so much ease. However, the fact that she is so consistent with her style is what surprises us. She knows how to dress according to the occasion and make it feel so natural. Whether it is her casuals, her red-carpet look, her vacay look, or her traditional wear, she knows the art of making heads turn and put out a style statement.

The actress knows exactly how to keep the glam quotient high and never fails to catch our attention. This is what happened recently. As we all know the auspicious month-long Ramzan is on, Hina is leaving no stone unturned to dress up well and celebrate it. She took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of photos in her ethnic avatar and it is just breathtaking.

In the pictures, Hina donned an all-white traditional look as she wore a sharara and dupatta to go with it. She accessorized with silver jewelry and while all of her makeup was subtle, she highlighted her eyes and we love the look. Her open hair, smile, and candidness add to the overall charm to the pictures. Given how summers are still not over in the bay yet, this look feels comforting and refreshing. She looks beautiful and ethereal in these photos, and we can't stop taking our eyes off her.

Apart from her exquisite look, what caught our attention is her meaningful caption. The actress expressed that she is walking towards the path and direction of happiness. As soon as she shared these beautiful pictures of herself, her fans went berserk and started showering her with love and blessings. Not only her followers but also her friends from the industry couldn't stop gushing over the diva's awe-inspiring looks.

While Geeta Phogat called it 'Lovely,' Uttaran fame Tinaa Dattaa wrote, 'So pretty.' Naagin 4 actress , who is a good friend of Hina, also couldn't stop crushing on her, and wrote, 'Wallaah.' Well, Hina totally deserves these compliments as she looks like a complete enchantress in this beautiful white dress. Her look is peaceful and sends out positive vibes in the surroundings, during these distressful times when the world is fighting a war against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Take a look at Hina's enthralling pictures here:

Meanwhile, the actress is spending some quality time at home with her parents. She is indulging in cooking, cleaning, and exploring her hidden talents. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

