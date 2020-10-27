Hina Khan looks ethereal as she dresses up in a pink salwar kameez; See PHOTO

Hina Khan exited the Bigg Boss 14 house a few days back. The actress is currently chilling at her home and often shares pictures on social media.

has once again won the hearts of the audience post her stint in Bigg Boss 14. The actress, who was already announced the first-runner up of the 11th season, entered the present ones as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors.’ Sher Khan, as she is fondly termed, was accompanied by two more ex-contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. The three of them exited the show sometime back following the eviction of Shehzad Deol. Currently, Hina is enjoying some me-time at home.

In the midst of all this, she never forgets to treat her followers with pictures and videos from time to time. We have now come across Hina’s latest picture in which she looks ethereal. The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is wearing an embellished pink salwar kameez in which she looks simply amazing. She leaves her hair open and opts for a neutral makeup look with blush-filled cheeks and nude lip colour. She also puts a pretty blue bindi on her forehead.

Check out the picture below:

Earlier this year, Hina Khan officially ventured into Bollywood and featured in the movie titled Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. To add to this, she also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone co-starring Kunal Roy Kapur. Hina also played a short-lived role in the popular show Naagin 5 in which she played the role of Adi Naagin. The audience loved her stint in the supernatural drama and many of them were disappointed post her exit from the same.

