Hina Khan looks every bit stunning as she slays in a yellow one shoulder outfit; See PHOTOS

is currently on cloud nine as she has been enjoying the best phase of her career of late. The actress who began her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now and is considered one of the most popular celebs of the Indian television industry. Apart from that, Hina’s fan following has tremendously increased on social media for reasons that are quite obvious. The actress makes sure to keep her fans updated about her life.

As we speak of this, Hina has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks every bit stunning. The actress is seen wearing a lemon yellow-coloured wrap front outfit as she poses happily for the pictures. As we all know, she had chopped off her hair a few days back because of which the recent look completely suits her. Hina opts for a dewy makeup look and chooses a pink lip colour.

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in the short film titled Smartphone in which she played the role of Suman. The audience loved her never-before-seen character in the film. Earlier this year, she made her official debut in the world of Bollywood with the movie Hacked which has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt. Hina is currently awaiting the release of her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind in which she plays the role of a blind girl.

