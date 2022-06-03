Hina Khan looks fiery hot in a black bodycon jumpsuit; Is an absolute babe in new PICS

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade that Hina has been ruling the TV industry with her performance and style statements. She recently marked her presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 and made heads turn with her fashionable outfits. She shared pictures of all her looks from the Cannes film festival and looked effortlessly gorgeous in every outfit. She's also very active on Instagram, where she posts regular updates, beautiful photos, and even amusing clips. Today, Hina dropped several pictures from her latest photoshoot and as always, she nailed her look.

Taking to her Instagram, Hina shared a series of pictures in which she looks stunning in a black lacy bodycon jumpsuit. The actress absolutely took our breath away with her gaze and is striking some captivating poses as she exudes classiness. She paired her look with statement earrings and rings and her hair is damp which adds more intensity to her outfit. Her fans have dropped heart emoticons on her picture and can't stop admiring her power to pull off such looks.

For the unversed, Hina attended the Cannes film festival this year for unveiling the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind. Before attending the Cannes Film Festival, Hina had made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival. At this event, Hina was awarded the prestigious award of 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film Lines.

Hina Khan's professional commitments:

Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place. The actress is all set to portray the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

