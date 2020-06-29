Hina Khan looks flawless and content as she shares a selfie after a hectic day; Take a look

Hina Khan is frequently active on social media where she shares multiple posts from time to time. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

is someone who knows how to keep her social media game on point. The actress keeps on updating her fans with bits and pieces related to her life from time to time. She also enjoys a massive fan following on social media for all the obvious reasons. Hina’s journey initially began with the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, her popularity reached greater heights post her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 11.

As we speak of this, Hina Khan has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is hard to miss. The actress looks flawless in the selfie as she is seen clad in a pink t-shirt. Hina seems content post lying on her bed after a hectic day given that she has already resumed her work amidst the lockdown period in India. The Hacked star leaves her hair open and strikes a sweet expression while posing for the camera.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest picture below:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the short film Smartphone in which she played the role of Suman. Earlier this year, the actress made her official debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. Hina has been soaring high in terms of her career for the past few years and has a few more interesting projects coming up. She is currently awaiting the release of her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind.

