Hina Khan looks flawless sans makeup as she shares a few post workout selfies; Check it out

Hina Khan has recently shared a few post-workout selfies on Instagram in which she looks radiant and flawless. Check them out.

is undoubtedly an avid fitness lover and her multiple pictures and videos on social media prove the same. The actress has been working out a lot even during the lockdown period and often doles out fitness inspiration for many other people out there. Hina is currently under home quarantine with the rest of her family members and is following the lockdown directives as well. However, this does not stop her from indulging in workout routines within the vicinity of her locality.

As we speak of this, she has once again shared a few post-workout selfies on her Instagram handle. Needless to say, Hina looks radiant and flawless in all the pictures which also prove that she is a natural beauty who manages to look beautiful even without makeup. The TV star is seen wearing black athleisure and ties up her hair into a messy bun. Her captivating smile is like an icing on the cake in all the pictures.

Check out the pictures of Hina Khan below:

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in a short film titled Smartphone in which she portrayed the role of a small-town girl named Suman. The actress is seen in a completely de-glam avatar in the film which was released in a streaming platform a few days back. Before that, Hina made her official entry into the Bollywood film industry too with the mystery thriller Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

