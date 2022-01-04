Hina Khan looks gorgeous in a blush pink attire and poses during her NYC trip; PICS

Hina Khan is a highly popular name in the television industry and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actress was enjoying the holiday season a few days back in New York City, where she had jetted off for starting the new year. Hina Khan has been sharing pictures from her trip as she is creating winter fashion trends with her attires in the streets of NYC. She also shared a gratitude post caption along with her pictures.

In the post shared by Hina Khan, she is seen seated on a pavement on New York Street. She looks stylish as ever in the blush pink fur jacket and black leather pants. She paired the look with black boots and a white headband. Her cheeks have a pinkish hue and she had put on a light pink lipstick. She is carrying a black sling bag with her. She is seen looking up in the sky as she posed for the clicks. She captioned, “Never stop looking up.. Remember God Will always guide u and protect you..”

See post here-

The actress jetted off for a mini-vacation with bae Rocky Jaiswal for celebrating the new year. She had recently shared a video about her feeling as the new year begins. She wrote in the caption, "I learned why angels had to fall to live like humans. Our journey is the sum of our emotions. The more we endure, the more we live..." She then wished all her fans a Happy New Year. As soon as she shared the video, fans wished her a ‘Happy New year’.



