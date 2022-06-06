Hina Khan looks gorgeous in a blush pink tulle saree & shows her love for the garment; PHOTOS

Hina Khan's fans are always in for some breathtaking glimpse of their idol. The actress is very active on social media and keeps posting pictures of her day-to-day activities. The Cannes-returned actress posted a series of photos of herself draped in a blush pink tulle saree and backless blouse. Hina Khan accentuated her look with on-point makeup, hair and jewellery. She is known to put her best fashion feet forward and is hailed as the 'fashionista' for all the right reasons.

Hina Khan shared the mesmerisingly beautiful pictures on her Instagram and captioned the post, "To the love of saree.. #TimelessClassic (sic)". Hina's co-actor from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shubhaavi Choksey dropped several fire emojis to compliment her look. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress loves experimenting with her looks, which was seen for the first time during her stay inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. She emerged as the first runner-up of the show ever since. has always been invited to the show by the channel to guide the new contestants.

Take a look at Hina Khan's saree look here:

Talking about Hina, she is delighted to have represented India at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress launched the poster of her film, 'Country of Blind,' in which, she plays the role of a visually impaired woman. Sharing her experience of the Cannes Film Festival, Hina exclusively told Pinkvilla, "The experience was as always surreal! Second time around and it still felt like my first time with all the preparations, nervousness and excitement at the same time."

Hina Khan's red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival 2022

Hina Khan's red carpet looks made quite the noise and speaking about where she derived inspiration for those designs, the actress said, "I just knew that they had to stand out. They had to have a different feel to them which would make me stand out. I have always been someone who likes to wear classy with a touch of my own, importantly to resonate with my personality. So yes, this is what I followed this time around as well."

