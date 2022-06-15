Hina Khan looks gorgeous as she exudes charm in a green monokini; PIC

Hina Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Hina recently walked on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and made headlines for her OOTDs. She enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. The actress is currently vacationing in Abu Dhabi and has flooded social media with vacay photos.

Speaking of which, Hina Khan shared a photo in a green monokini as she visited a beach in Dubai. The actress exuded charm in the cutout detailing. She accessorised her overall look with a printed scarf, choker, and sunglasses. She looked hot as she posed for the camera. Hina shared the photo in the stories section of Instagram.

See Hina Khan's photo here:

Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place. The actress is all set to portray the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

Hina shared with IANS about Seven One, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

ALSO READ:Hina Khan sports pink top and floral skirt on her day out in Dubai; Shares PICS from her tour