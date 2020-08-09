Hina Khan looks gorgeous as she slays a royal blue salwar kameez in her new PHOTOS

Hina Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks totally resplendent. Check out her new post.

’s fans are on cloud nine as the actress is once again making a comeback to the silver screen with Naagin 4. The fifth installment of the popular TV show is going to premiere on 9th August and the audiences are already excited about the same. Talking about Hina, she was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the role of the iconic vamp Komolika. However, the actress exited the show midway leaving fans disappointed.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan’s social media game is always on point and multiple instances prove it. As we speak of this, the actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks gorgeous in a traditional outfit. Hina slays a royal blue salwar kameez with white embroidery all over it. She teams it up with a pair of white sandals that perfectly matches her outfit. Her short hair bangs and matte finish makeup further add weightage here.

Check out her pictures below:

On the work front, Hina Khan featured in the movie Hacked earlier this year that also marks her official debut in the Bollywood film industry. The mystery thriller has been helmed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. She then appeared in a short film titled Smartphone a few days back. Now, talking about the supernatural drama Naagin 5, Hina is going to play a short-lived role in it. Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna of Sanjivani and Ishqbaaaz fame will play the female lead in the show.

