Hina Khan looks her cute self in pigtails as she sends positivity amid the Coronavirus Lockdown

Hina Khan posted a photo of herself in her famous (from Bigg Boss 11 times) nightdress with two short and cute pigtails. She also captioned the image as ‘sending positive vibes.'

Actress has been making the most of the 21-day nationwide lockdown by staying home, bonding with friends, cooking, cleaning, making face masks with daddy, praying and whatnot. We are glad that she isn’t sitting home complaining like a lot of common folks and focusing her energy on being positive and spreading positive vibes. Hina also took to her social media to show citizens how to sanitize their fruits and vegetables, how to wear a mask and has also been encouraging everyone to stay home and stay fit by working out.

Speaking of positive vibes, this latest snap of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress will brighten your night. The actress posted a photo of herself in her famous (from Bigg Boss 11 times) nightdress with two short and cute pigtails. She also captioned the image as ‘sending positive vibes,’ something that India needs in leaps and bounds right now. The actress has been very active on social media and in fact, she continues to keep fans updated about everything that is going on.

Check out Hina Khan's photo right here:

The Coronavirus pandemic spread does not seem to have been contained despite the nation being under a lockdown. And with increasing speculation that this lockdown might be extending for more time, we all really need to stay positive and support each other in testing times such as these.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More