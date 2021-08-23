Hina Khan looks no less than a ‘Param Sundari’ in a shimmery Manish Malhotra saree; PICS

is one of the most fashionable actresses in the television world. She knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress loves to dress and flaunt her well-toned body. Recently, she was spotted in Bigg Boss OTT and for that, she wore a beautiful silver shimmery Manish Malhotra saree. She looked every bit gorgeous in it. She has shared the pictures on her official Instagram handle. Many celebrities and fans reacted to her post and dropped comments.

Hina writes the caption, “Param Sundari, Desi girl, Oh wait wait not talking about myself..These wer just the intro songs they played for me..And anyway what’s the point of stating the Obvious.” In the photos, she is wearing a shimmery saree and opted for natural makeup with metallic brown lipstick. To add more glam to her look, the former Bigg Boss contestant wore a Kundan choker and left her hair open.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Shubhaavi wrote, “Wow gorgeous”. Fans dropped fire and heart emojis. To note, she was seen in Sunday Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss OTT.

Hina was seen in the film Lines and she was highly appreciated. She is currently shooting for her next music video with Shaheer Sheikh. Both were seen in the song Baarish Ban Jaana. The song shooting was done in Jammu and Kashmir. She will next appear in the web film, Wishlist.

