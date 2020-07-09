  1. Home
  2. tv

Hina Khan looks radiant as she amps up the makeup game in her latest selfies

Hina Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks simply amazing. Check them out.
2027 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan looks radiant as she amps up the makeup game in her latest selfiesHina Khan looks radiant as she amps up the makeup game in her latest selfies
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hina Khan is one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the Indian television industry in current times. She has also ventured into other fields of late because of which her fan following has increased to a great extent. We cannot move forward without having mentioned Hina’s amazing transformation that happened in terms of career post her stint in Bigg Boss 11 in which she was declared the first runner up. Well, that was quite a journey!

Currently, the actress is enjoying her quarantine break and at the same time, she has also resumed shoots - a glimpse of which she had shared on social media some time back. Hina has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which her makeup game is on point. The Hacked star is seen wearing a white silk robe and opts for half down top-knot hairstyle. She also opts for a matte finish makeup look and chooses a light pink lip colour while allowing her eyeliner-rimmed eyes to do the rest of the talking!

Check out Hina Khan’s latest pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by HK (realhinakhan) on

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in a short film titled Smartphone in which she was seen in a never-before-seen avatar. Prior to this, the actress made her official entry into Bollywood earlier this year with the movie titled Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. As of now, the gorgeous diva has a couple of interesting projects coming up including her debut Indo-Hollywood movie, Country of Blind.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement