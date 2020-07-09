Hina Khan looks radiant as she amps up the makeup game in her latest selfies

Hina Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks simply amazing. Check them out.

is one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the Indian television industry in current times. She has also ventured into other fields of late because of which her fan following has increased to a great extent. We cannot move forward without having mentioned Hina’s amazing transformation that happened in terms of career post her stint in Bigg Boss 11 in which she was declared the first runner up. Well, that was quite a journey!

Currently, the actress is enjoying her quarantine break and at the same time, she has also resumed shoots - a glimpse of which she had shared on social media some time back. Hina has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which her makeup game is on point. The Hacked star is seen wearing a white silk robe and opts for half down top-knot hairstyle. She also opts for a matte finish makeup look and chooses a light pink lip colour while allowing her eyeliner-rimmed eyes to do the rest of the talking!

Check out Hina Khan’s latest pictures below:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in a short film titled Smartphone in which she was seen in a never-before-seen avatar. Prior to this, the actress made her official entry into Bollywood earlier this year with the movie titled Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. As of now, the gorgeous diva has a couple of interesting projects coming up including her debut Indo-Hollywood movie, Country of Blind.

