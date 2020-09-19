Hina Khan looks radiant as she slays in a floral kaftan in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan is currently on cloud nine post the release of her music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures on Instagram.

never fails to impress the fans by teasing them with wonderful surprises at times. Yes, we are talking about her latest music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye co-starring Dheeraj Dhoopar here through which she has made her way into the hearts of the audience once again. The actress who began her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has tried experimenting with varied fields of entertainment in the past few years and has also emerged successful in it.

As we speak of this, Hina Khan has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are unmissable. The Hacked actress looks stunning as she wears a floral solid pink kaftan in the pictures. Hina looks resplendent as she opts for highlighted makeup that suits her current look perfectly. She chooses a messy hair bun for her outfit of the day that can be seen in the pictures. The actress captions her pictures as ‘chilling.’

Check out her latest pictures below:

On the work front, Hina Khan last featured in the show Naagin 5 along with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. However, the trio played short-lived roles in the supernatural drama that now features Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Hina also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone sometime back. Earlier this year, the actress made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked that is helmed by Vikram Bhatt. It is reportedly said that she will shoot for a promo of Bigg Boss 14 soon.

Hina Khan Instagram

