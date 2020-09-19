  1. Home
  2. tv

Hina Khan looks radiant as she slays in a floral kaftan in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan is currently on cloud nine post the release of her music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures on Instagram.
37915 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan flaunts her floral kaftan in new photosHina Khan looks radiant as she slays in a floral kaftan in her latest PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hina Khan never fails to impress the fans by teasing them with wonderful surprises at times. Yes, we are talking about her latest music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye co-starring Dheeraj Dhoopar here through which she has made her way into the hearts of the audience once again. The actress who began her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has tried experimenting with varied fields of entertainment in the past few years and has also emerged successful in it.

As we speak of this, Hina Khan has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are unmissable. The Hacked actress looks stunning as she wears a floral solid pink kaftan in the pictures. Hina looks resplendent as she opts for highlighted makeup that suits her current look perfectly. She chooses a messy hair bun for her outfit of the day that can be seen in the pictures. The actress captions her pictures as ‘chilling.’

Check out her latest pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chillin 

A post shared by HK (realhinakhan) on

On the work front, Hina Khan last featured in the show Naagin 5 along with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. However, the trio played short-lived roles in the supernatural drama that now features Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Hina also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone sometime back. Earlier this year, the actress made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked that is helmed by Vikram Bhatt. It is reportedly said that she will shoot for a promo of Bigg Boss 14 soon.

Also Read: Hina Khan, Monalisa and Gauahar Khan to shoot for a promo of Bigg Boss 14?

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement