Hina Khan looks radiant in a yellow outfit as she sits back and relaxes in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan last appeared in the show Bigg Boss 14 in which she mentored the contestants as a Toofani Senior. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.
Hina Khan is the ultimate social media queen and her timeline is proof. The actress surely knows how to keep the audience engaged and hence, the massive fan following. Moreover, she is currently enjoying a good phase in her career and has some interesting projects lined up in her pipeline. She began her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has come a long way post her stint in Bigg Boss 11 where she was declared the first runner up.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are worth a glimpse. The Hacked actress looks radiant in a printed yellow kurta teamed up with a pair of matching pants with white polka dots all over them. She also wears a pretty yellow hairband that matches her outfit. Moreover, the actress proves again that she is a natural beauty as she goes sans makeup for these pictures. 

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (realhinakhan)

As soon as Hina shared these pictures, a few of her friends from the industry like Rohit Roy and Mohit Kathuria dropped comments and praised her beauty. The Lines actress stepped out of the Bigg Boss house sometime back and received a warm welcome home. For the unversed, she entered the 14th season with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla as Toofani Seniors and mentored the present housemates. Apart from that, Hina also played a short-lived role in the show Naagin 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. 

Also Read: Hina Khan is a complete stunner as she slays in a monochrome outfit in her new PHOTOS

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

