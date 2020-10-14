Hina Khan looks ravishing in a breezy outfit as she strikes a pose for the camera; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan has once again mesmerized the fans with yet another stunning look. Check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

is currently having a blast inside the Bigg Boss 14 house along with the other two seniors, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. Some people might not have taken the actress seriously when she called herself Sher Khan and announced her entry into the BB house. But now, with the passage of time, Hina has proved every single word that she said earlier. Meanwhile, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star’s team is managing her social media handles outside.

As we speak of this, they have shared a few more pictures of Hina Khan that are worth a glimpse. The Smartphone actress opts for a breezy outfit that includes a loose blue shirt teamed up with a pair of white palazzos with polka dots. Hina looks simply ravishing in this attire but it is also her makeup that grabs our attention. The stunning diva opts for a matte finish makeup look and chooses a lavender lip colour. She blends the yellow and red shades to create a perfect ombre eyeshadow look.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Hina Khan last featured in the show Naagin 5 in which she played a short-lived role. The actress was still able to create magic in the supernatural drama within a short period and won the hearts of millions. Many of her fans were disappointed when she exited the show. However, her re-entry into the Bigg Boss 14 house has left the followers excited. For the unversed, Hina was announced the runner up of the 11th season of the reality show.

Also Read: Hina Khan gives a head massage to Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14; Fans can't stop gushing over their bond

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×