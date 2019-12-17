Hina Khan looks like a ray of sunshine in her latest selfies; Check it out

One of the popular stars of the television industry, Hina Khan isn’t just a talented actor but also a style icon. Recently, she shared a couple of sun-kissed selfies. Check it out.

A name that is quite popular from the television industry is none other than . Over the years, Hina has been able to establish herself as a talented actress and also a style icon. Be it her red carpet looks or her gym attire, everything about Hina becomes the talk of the town. The diva redefined style with her unique look and attitude for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Post that, Hina went on to work on films and her debut Bollywood flick will soon release.

Being active on social media, Hina often shares her looks and photos on Instagram. Her fans love to see how the star dolls up and even her gym videos are a rage. Recently, Hina took to Instagram to share stunning selfies in which she looked like a ray of sunshine. Clad in casual attire, Hina’s sun kissed selfies showcases her flawless skin and her breathtakingly beautiful smile. The diva left her hair open as she set foot out of her house and the sun just made her look more radiant.

(Also Read: Hina Khan OPENS UP on becoming a bride in real life soon)

On the work front, Hina is all set to make her debut in Vikram Bhatt’s film, Hacked. It also stars Mohit Malhotra with Hina and is the story about the perils of the digital age. Apart from this, Hina also has been a part of a short film titled Lines in which she played Nazia. It also starred Farida Jalal. The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress also worked in a music video with her BFF Priyank Sharma. The song is titled Raanjhana and is doing quite well on the charts. Hina also has an Indo-Hollywood film titled Country Of Blind in which she plays the role of a visually impaired girl.

Check out the selfies:

Credits :Instagram

Read More